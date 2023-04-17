Green Bay Police looking for armed suspect involved in disturbance

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for assistance in searching for Tanisha Washington, 29, who is suspected of shooting a handgun on the city's west siding during a disturbance between herself and another woman, no injuries were reported.

In a release, police say they were dispatched to the 2500 block of West Mason Street just before 2:00 a.m. on April 17, where witnesses claim that Washington had pointed a gun in another woman's face before firing a round into the air, pointed the gun back at the other woman, then fled in a pick-up truck.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-220035.

An investigation is ongoing, further details have not been released.