GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay Metro Fire officials say a firefighter was injured and rushed to hospital after battling a fire. We don't know his condition at this hour.

It happened at 714 North Locust in Green Bay this afternoon.

Green Bay Metro Fire Chief Matthew Knott tells NBC 26 there was significant structural damage.

We're told one person and a dog made it out of home safely, but a cat died.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as soon as we get it.