Green Bay Metro Fire Department announces 2022 Fire Prevention Week campaign

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape."

That's the Green Bay Metro Fire Department's campaign message for this year's Fire Prevention Week.

The fire department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to observe the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, according to a news release.

The fire department is sharing with community members the following key tips to help plan your escape in case of a fire in your home:

Ensure your plan accommodates for all members of your family, including those with disabilities.

Make sure smoke detectors are installed inside and outside of every bedroom or sleeping area, and on every floor of your residence. Your smoke alarms should also be interconnected.

If possible, figure out at least two ways to escape every room. Doors and windows should open easily.

Everyone should meet at a place outdoors a safe distance from your home.

Have everyone in your home practice fire drills at least two times a year — once during the day, and once at night — including friends or guests.

A spokesperson from the fire department tells NBC 26 that firefighters will stop by more than 30 schools and childcare centers throughout the fall to have a discussion about fire safety.