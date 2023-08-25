A new superstructure could be on its way to your school, office

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — With many schools now starting the 2023-24 academic year, Kreger International (KI) furniture manufacturing has a new structure small enough for one to four people, but built for everyone to enjoy.

The new structures are called Wiggleroom due to the enclosed space making up a small space within a larger environment, fostering a distraction free area.

The structures can be placed anywhere from corporate office spaces to libraries. This year, it received certification as an autism resource.

Product Manager Nate quintel explains how it helps individuals with autism

"What wiggle room can do for somebody that is on the autism spectrum is offer a place to go, to be able to dim the lights, being in a more acoustically sound environment and be able to work and learn at their own pace," Quintal said.

There are two products under the Wiggleroom name: A single-user pod called Wiggleroom and a multi-user space called Wiggleroom Superstructure.

The wiggle room products have already made their way to professional and academic settings.

St. Francis College in New York is one of the first institutions to have the new stuctures.

Quintal explains the process leading up its final creation.

"It probably took us at least two and a half years to develop both of these products and get them fully to the marketplace," Quintal said. "Everything from manufacturing to installation to marketing research."

The next step, Quintal says, is educating people on the importance of offering these spaces for everyone.