New Fond du Lac County Campus planning to welcome community with $2 million renovations

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A $2 million dollar renovation at the former UWO-Fond du Lac campus is almost complete, with many new features already in use.

Chris Flieller formerly taught theater at UWO-Fond du Lac, and is now the director of the campus's event center.

"The whole property was ceded back to the county because this is a county building on county land, and through the vision of the county executive and the county board, they wanted to maintain this facility," Flierller said.

In-person instruction at the campus ended this spring, after the UWO announced it was closing several two-year colleges due to low enrollment.

The campus's former library and former cafeteria will now be venues for weddings or live performances. Each of those spaces can seat more than 300 people, and complete with a full kitchen and bar.

"Pretty soon, we're going to be one of the premier event spaces in the region!" Flierller said.

The Prairie Theater has already hosted two productions, and County Executive Sam Kaufman said weddings are already planned for the space.

"There's a lot of interest right now," Kaufman said. "And as it gets out, more and more that people are aware of what we have to offer."

On Tuesday, the county board approved 12 acres of land to be sold for senior housing development.

"I've been told there's some developers interested in this already, and I'd love to create a new senior housing community right there in that area," Kaufman said.

And that's not it, Kaufman said several county offices are relocating to the campus, with the Fond du Lac County Land and water already moving in.

"By September, everything will be completed, that includes the construction of the new Human Services Department," Kaufman said.

And a new public safety training center is just weeks away from completion, which will include a state-certified jail academy.

Kaufman said the renovations were paid for with ARPA money, and there is currently no plans use tax dollars on the project.