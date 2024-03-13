Neighbors, city and county officials weigh in on new Fond du Lac fairgrounds stage

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds is getting a new, state of the art stage.

The stage will cost $1.24 million and will be paid for in county bond money, city ARPA funds, and naming rights.

Some neighbors are concerned about the noise, but county officials are taking steps to mitigate the issue.

Video shows details on the plans and neighbor reactions.

The current space is decades old; and some city council members say an upgrade is needed.

So the city and county are planning to tear out these old bleachers and upgrade to a new, bigger stage.

"It's going to make it a lot more permanent situation for the groups that are coming in to perform," Fond du Lac City Council member Jane Ricchio said.

The goal? To attract bigger artists to Fond du Lac.

“It'll bring a lot of people to Fond du Lac," said Leonard Hughes, who lives nearby. "It brings money to the county."

County Executive Sam Kaufman said the new stage will cost $1.24 million. The money will come from $600,000 in bond money the county set aside years ago, $375,000 from the city’s ARPA funds, and $300,000 from National Exchange Bank Foundation for naming rights.

I spoke to people who live nearby about what they think.

"The house does vibrate some from the shows that already happen,” said Kareline Castor, who lives nearby. “Imagining a bigger stage, which is news to me, is a little daunting."

Castor said she enjoys live music, but hopes there are limits.

"My babies have woken up from the noise,” Castor said.

Kaufman said there will only be big concerts during the fair. He said other big events the rest of the year must end by 7:00 p.m. The city also has an ordinance banning noise after 10 P.M., but Castor said that’s not always enforced.

To address those concerns, Kaufman said the Fond du Lac Sheriff's Office will work with the Fond du Lac Police Department to enforce the ordinance.

But Castor said she's worried about cars.

"Please address the parking,” she said. “It is not cool to clog every single neighborhood street for days and days at a time."

The county said construction on the new stage will begin after this year's fair in July.

Currently, Ricchio and Saufman said there aren't plans to change parking at the fairgrounds.