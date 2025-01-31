Last rescued dog from Fond du Lac Case awaits adoption

Alice is the last of 70 rescued dogs from a severe neglect case in Fond du Lac, with 68 already adopted, and one dying

The Fond du Lac Humane Society has provided extensive care to rehabilitate the dogs, many of whom were in critical condition

A judge ordered the former owner to surrender the dogs and pay nearly $30,000 for their care

FOND DU LAC, WI — Of the 70 dogs rescued from a severe neglect case last year, all but one have found new homes. The last remaining dog, Alice, is still at the Fond du Lac Humane Society—though applications to adopt her are already piling up.

When the dogs were first removed, workers at the Eastshore Humane Association in Chilton described the conditions as some of the worst they had ever seen.

"We'd never seen animals living in such a severe state of neglect and cruelty," one worker said.

Many of the dogs were in poor health, and one did not survive, reportedly due to neglect.

Alice, like the others, required extensive care.

"She's very quiet, loves to be held," said Beth Rogan, the animal health and shelter manager at the Fond du Lac Humane Society.

Months of recovery and rehabilitation have helped nearly all the dogs transition into new homes. Rogan recalled the condition they were in when they arrived.

"This is Alice's hair that came off of her," she said, showing a hardened, matted mass. "I don't know if you can see, but you can see this pile of hard stuff here, and it's covered in pee and poop underneath her."

She also displayed a large pile of fur that had to be removed from the rescued dogs.

"This is five pounds of hair that came off these dogs," Rogan said.

Kari Saw, who works at the Humane Society, adopted one of the rescued dogs.

"I was shocked, given her background, how fast she adjusted," Saw said. "But she adjusted really fast."

Holding her newly adopted pet, she reflected on the adoption experience.

"Oh, I loved it. I loved it, she loved it. Her car ride home... she was so happy, she fell asleep on the way home," she said.

Rogan said the speed at which the dogs have been adopted has been remarkable.

"Placing and adopting out all of these dogs in less than three months… I mean, that's just not heard of," she said.

Late last year, a judge ordered the former owner of the dogs to surrender them and ruled that they must pay nearly $30,000 for their care.

Now, as Alice awaits her forever home, the Fond du Lac Humane Society hopes she will soon be the last of the 70 to find a new family.

If interested in adopting Alice, click this link.