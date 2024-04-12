Four-year-old child seriously injured in Fond du Lac County crash

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A four-year-old child suffered "serious injuries" after a crash on Townline Road near Lincoln Road in Fond du Lac County, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they received a call shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday night for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The sheriff's office said the child was flown from the scene in a medical helicopter.

This crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol, according to the sheriff's office.