Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFond du Lac

Actions

Four-year-old child seriously injured in Fond du Lac County crash

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office
Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office<br/>
Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:10 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 21:10:13-04

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A four-year-old child suffered "serious injuries" after a crash on Townline Road near Lincoln Road in Fond du Lac County, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they received a call shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday night for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The sheriff's office said the child was flown from the scene in a medical helicopter.

This crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol, according to the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Margaret_Cahill.jpg

Meet Fond du Lac Reporter Margaret Cahill