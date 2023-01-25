Community mourns crash victims as sheriff's department says roadway may be dangerous

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Members of the Fond du Lac community have been bringing flowers, crosses, and other mementos to the scene of a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive in the town of Taycheedah.

The crash Saturday involved three 16-year-olds. One was declared dead at the scene and later identified in an obituary as Nevins Zoch. Another was transported to Thedacare Medical Center for treatment.

Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Department said while speeding in this area isn’t common, the roadway does have potentially dangerous driving conditions.

“It’s a rural road. . . there is a significant amount of curves on that road, which can make it a little bit dangerous,” Sgt. Ryan Zitlow with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department said. "There are other parts of that roadway where we have had numerous crashes."

The Sheriff’s Department said in a press release that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, which Zitlow said is the county’s second fatal crash of 2023.

But Zitlow said the average number of fatal crashes per year has been declining since 2005 when the county saw about 30 crashes per year. He said in the past few years, the county has only seen about 15 crashes per year.

“We're doing good as our patrol is becoming very proactive in speed enforcement, as we see speed becomes our number one factor in a lot of these crashes,” Zitlow said.

During the weekend, Fond du Lac High School offered counseling for students.

"Grief brings up a lot of different experiences and folks, you know, from whatever they, their lived experience has been,” Fond du Lac School District Superintendent Jeffrey Fleig said. “I just wanted to make sure that we are there to support our kids."

The school was closed Monday for a staff records and work day, but as students returned Tuesday, the district said it will continue to support students and offer one-on-one counseling if needed.

"I think the most important thing right now is for us to be empathetic, and be understanding as well as be flexible with what our students need at this point," Fleig said.

