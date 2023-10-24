You’ll want to spread this 5-ingredient pumpkin dip on everything

Pumpkin season is here, but PSLs and jack-o’-lanterns are just the tip of the iceberg! There are so many bewitchingly yummy recipes you can make with pumpkins, and this simple Pumpkin Dip from Fresh April Flours is one of our new favorites.

Made with just five ingredients, this is an easy thing to mix up in your cauldron before book clubs, birthday parties, potlucks or any of your autumn get-togethers. All you need is pumpkin puree, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, cream cheese and cinnamon. Blend it all up in your mixer and you’re good to go!

MORE: 16 delicious pumpkin recipes to try this fall

Want to try it out for yourself? You can find the full ingredient measurements and recipe at Fresh April Flours.

Use this Pumpkin Dip with fresh fruit, like apples or pears, or try it with graham crackers or biscotti. It could also be perfect on a toasted bagel or English muffin. Another plus is that it travels well, so a serving of the dip would go well in a lunchbox for your kids’ school lunch.

You could also keep it in the refrigerator for an after-school snack. Toss in a few sliced apples and you have a healthy but delicious way to get your kids eating some fruit.

If you want your dip a little sweeter, you can try Libby’s Pumpkin Dip, which is a similar recipe that includes powdered sugar.

Or make your dip a little fluffier with this recipe for Pumpkin Fluff Dip from AllRecipes. With the addition of whipped cream and vanilla pudding mix, this is a sweeter and creamier take on pumpkin dip than many others. Watch the website’s video of the Pumpkin Fluff Dip being prepared below for tips on making it yourself.

Looking for one more pumpkin treat that isn’t pie? These pumpkin cheesecake thumbprint cookies have a soft, cake-like texture, and they’re filled with a cream cheese frosting.

There is no limit to the ways you can enjoy this autumn fruit. And yes, it is a fruit, not a veggie, but it is still chock full of important nutrients like fiber, lutein, beta carotene, as well as vitamins A, B1, B6 and C. Enjoy!

