USPS proposes temporary price increase on popular package services

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Soon, you may notice higher prices on packages shipped through the U.S. Postal Service. The agency is proposing a temporary 8% surcharge on certain package services, citing rising fuel and transportation costs.

Earlier this week, the Postal Service announced the increase would affect popular services, including:



Priority Mail Express

Priority Mail

USPS Ground Advantage

Parcel Select

Shipping a package from Sturgeon Bay to Green Bay currently costs $10.45 for ground shipping. With the proposed 8% increase, that cost would rise to a little over $13.

If approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the increase could take effect as soon as April 2026.

The change is expected to affect bookstores that ship directly to customers, potentially impacting how they manage shipping costs and pricing.

"[The owner] might just choose to keep the cost the same so it doesn't impact customers, but in that case it would probably impact us a little bit. We wouldn't be making the same amount of money," Emily Baker, said.

Baker is an author and works at Novel Bay Bookseller. She says in addition to the store, she could be affected because customers may turn to retailers like Amazon if shipping becomes too expensive.

"If that surcharge pushes the shipping cost out of folks' budget and they still want to buy the book," She said," there's a good chance they'll order it through Amazon, and authors don't make as much money if it's on Amazon."

Shipping a package, like those dropped off by Monica Ramirez, may cost more at the counter.

"I'm grateful for my mailman and mail women that come, and I understand that they're delivering Amazon packages and a lot of things now. It's a lot of stuff, but I really don't agree with that," Monica Ramirez, said.

According to the USPS, the eight percent increase would stay in place until January of 2027. At that time, they can determine if a different long-term approach is needed.