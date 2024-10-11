One dead after car goes off a ferry dock in Door County

TOWN OF LIBERTY GROVE (NBC 26) — One person is dead after a car went off the Washington Island Ferry dock Thursday night, according to the Door County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a vehicle that went off the Washington Island Ferry dock in the town of Liberty Grove.

Deputies say the driver of a 2019 Lincoln SUV was traveling north on State Highway 42, when they approached the ferry dock, and the vehicle went into the water for some reason.

The driver was the only person in the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they'll release more details about the driver once family members have been notified.

Deputies say this incident remains under investigation.

