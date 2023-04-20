Darby McCarthy is the neighborhood multimedia journalist for Neenah and Menasha.

Darby is now a fourth-generation Wisconsinite, but she grew up near Nashville, Tennessee. She spent the first part of her life visiting her grandparents in the Madison and Appleton areas or at a family cabin in Lac du Flambeau. Her grandfather owned McCarthy-Haertl Jewelers in downtown Neenah for 28 years, and her great-grandmother's brother was a left-handed pitcher for the Milwaukee Braves in the '50s - Koslo Park in Menasha is named after him! As a lifelong Packers fan, she is thrilled to now be living in the land of Cheeseheads!

For as long as she can remember, she has been writing stories. When friends and family didn’t know what to gift her, a novel or a notebook was always a safe bet. Darby graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in Journalism, where she also worked at a student-run radio station. Her show centered on discovering and promoting local music artists and interviewing up-and-coming talent. She won a Female DJ of the Year award in 2021 for her contributions to the station and for the success of her program.

After completing an internship with Gannett in her final semester of college, in which she wrote for several large newspapers in Tennessee, she accepted a position with WTVF in Nashville, the Scripps partner station to WGBA.

Her passions include meeting people and learning as much as she can about everything she can. Trivia nights are her idea of a good time! Inspired by her college studies of languages, politics, law and philosophy, she loves learning about the world.

If you recognize her out in the field with her camera in tow, feel free to say hello! If there’s one thing she isn’t, it’s shy. If you have a story idea or tip, please send her an email or DM on social: darby.mccarthy@nbc26.com

