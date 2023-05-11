Float Light Spa helps frustrated customers of a closed spa redeem unused gift cards.

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Float Light Spa, located in Appleton, is a sensory deprivation spa that offers unique experiences for its customers. However, there is much more to the establishment than meets the eye.

The business is also dedicated to giving back to the community that supports it.

“At the end of the day… a little bit of generosity back to the community because we need the community to survive as a small business,” said Jonathan Roug, owner of Float Light Spa.

Recently, a longtime Appleton spa, Sunflower Spa, closed unexpectedly. The closure left many customers frustrated, especially those with unused gift cards.

When Roug heard about the situation, he wanted to help. He sent out a message on Facebook aimed at Sunflower Spa customers, allowing them to redeem their unused gift cards at Float Light Spa. The response was overwhelming.

"We've taken $10,000 in gift cards so far, and it's only been about two weeks," said Roug.

Customers have had a range of hundreds to thousands of dollars worth of gift cards, which Roug happily redeemed for services at Float Light.

One customer was Tamara Mattioli, who had a birthday spa day booked at Sunflower Spa for months.

“We were informed that Sunflower closed unexpectedly, and any existing appointments were canceled and there was nothing they could do about it, so I was pretty bummed,” said Mattioli.

However, she had been to Float Light before and decided to go through with her birthday plans there instead.

"It's just such a wonderful thing for a small business to be able to take it upon themselves, and I think it's a wonderful company and everything that they do," said Mattioli.

Roug told us that his actions were not about gaining customers or publicity, he simply wanted to help.

"We did this because there was a need, and we saw people kind of struggling and very frustrated, and we wanted to find a solution," said Roug.