7-Eleven’s free Slurpee Day is coming soon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There’s nothing quite like an iced cold 7-Eleven Slurpee on a hot summer day — but it’s even better when it’s free!

The convenience store is once again handing out free small Slurpee drinks to celebrate its birthday on July 11. All you have to do to get one is show up at your local 7-Eleven, choose your favorite flavor, fill up a small cup and it’s yours for free.

You’ll find classic flavors like cherry and Coca-Cola, but also new limited-time flavors like Sprite Lymonade Legacy, Summertime Citrus, Fanta Dragon Fruit – Zero Sugar and Hibiscus Lemonade.

MORE: Get a free medium Firehouse Sub if you have the right name

Sprite Lymonade Legacy features Sprite’s classic lemon-lime flavor, but with a splash of lemonade and strawberry. 7-Eleven describes the Summertime Citrus flavor as “a sweet, tart blend of mandarin orange and ruby red grapefruit.”

Perfect for summer, Hibiscus Lemonade blends a classic lemonade with “tart and earthy” hibiscus flavors.

7-Eleven

If you want even more free Slurpee drinks, there are two other chances to get one in July.

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members can get an extra free small Slurpee drink from July 1 to July 10, plus customers who order via 7NOW Delivery can enjoy yet another free Slurpee on July 8.

If you want a snack to go with your Slurpee, you’ll also find some deals on food at 7-Eleven between July 1 though 11, including a $1 Big Bite hot dog, $1 pizza slices and $1 Stufdcakes, which 7-Eleven describes as an “outside-in” cupcake.

You’ll need to download the 7-Eleven and Speedy Rewards apps and become a loyalty member to get the free drinks and $1 food deals.

7-Eleven

If you miss out on your free drink for Slurpee Day, you’ll want to keep an eye out for Bring Your Own Cup Day next year.

While the Slurpee drinks aren’t free for Bring Your Own Cup Day, you can fill pretty much any container you want for just $1.99. We’re talking everything from a fish bowl to a bucket. If it fits under the Slurpee dispenser, you’re good to go.

Bring Your Own Cup Day 2023 already took place this April, but it was held in August last year, so there’s no saying when the next one will be.

Will you be helping 7-Eleven celebrate their birthday with a free Slurpee?

MORE: Here’s how to get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut on July 4

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.