NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

We have an unsettled pattern coming up for the next 5 days. Tonight, a weak cool front is approaching from the northwest, which could trigger a few scattered T'storms later on. It's going to be a warm and muggy night with overnight lows in the 70.

Sunday may be stormy at times for some. With some of these storms in the afternoon, we'd have to watch for the threat of heavy rain and wind. We'll have to see where that frontal boundary sets up as to what our high temperatures will top out at. Either way you cut it, it's going to be warm and humid with highs in the upper-80s south, but upper-70s to the north.

Sunday night, occasional showers and storms will be hanging around the area. Because this is a stationary front, we'll just have to wait and watch to where they develop, and track them through. If certain areas keep getting hit with storms, heavy rain could be a problem.

Monday pretty much has the same setup as Sunday. With the stationary front in the area, we'll have to watch for storm development, watch and track them through. If we get enough sunshine, we'll pop up into the upper-80s with plenty of humidity.

Tuesday is the same story, but just a few degrees cooler in the mid-80s and plenty of humidity.

We don't really start to cool things down until later this upcoming week.