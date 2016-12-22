NBC26 - Sunny skies and dry conditions will make for good travel weather today. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

Clouds increase late tonight with lows falling to around 20°. Snow will move in Friday afternoon and linger into the evening making for slow travel. Snow accumulations are likely.....with 1-3" for most areas!!

On Christmas Eve, increasing sunshine and much more pleasant weather for the final regular season home game for the Packers.

On Christmas Day into Monday, a large storm system will work through the Upper Midwest. We'll be on the warm side of this storm with mainly rain expected. The rain should move in later in the day on Christmas. Heavier rain is possible Christmas Night. A wintry mix is possible as the storm exits on Monday. Behind this storm, temperatures will fall through the day on Monday. Highs will be in the 20s on Tuesday.