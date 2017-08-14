Donald Driver crashes another Wisconsin wedding

CADOTT, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame receiver Donald Driver has surprised another newlywed couple by crashing their wedding reception.

This time it was in western Wisconsin where Driver stopped his bus tour Saturday at Dixon's Apple Orchard and Wedding Venue in Cadott.

He caught Jenna Schier and Nathan Ulness and the bridal party before the grand entrance and escorted the couple into the reception.

Guests applauded as they danced their way to the head table. Later Driver led a dance train through the venue.

Driver says his bus tour across Wisconsin is to thank his fans for their support.

Just last month in Green Bay, Driver surprised another couple by showing up at their wedding reception at Titletown Brewing Company.