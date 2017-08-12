Wisconsin Herd head coach and GM discuss inaugural season

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd held a press conference on Friday to introduce their new head coach Jordan Brady and general manager Dave Dean to the media. Both Brady and Dean emphasized the importance of establishing a winning identity.

"The ideal of this league is to develop talent to help the Milwaukee Bucks win a championship," Brady said. "At the same time in parallel to that, we want to create a winning culture here in Wisconsin that the community can be proud of."