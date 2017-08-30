Reports: Packers to sign LB Ahmad Brooks

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A report says the Packers are adding to their linebacking corps with a veteran who has Super Bowl experience.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com says the Packers are inking linebacker Ahmad Brooks to a one-year contract.

Brooks spent the last eight seasons in San Francisco, but the 49ers cut the 33-year-old loose Friday. His 51.5 career sacks rank third in franchise history.

He started his career with the Bengals in 2006, but played with the 49ers for a tenure that included their Super Bowl appearance in the 2012 season.

 

