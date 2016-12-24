Packers Second Screen: Vikings at Packers

Follow our live Second Screen coverage all day including during the game; Packers Gameday at 10 a.m. on WTMJ and on your desktop computer (click here to listen); also join our live Facebook Live discussion at halftime.

Pregame coverage

Pregame story

'Tis the day before Christmas, and all through Lambeau

The buzz is alive with how far the Packers can go.

One month ago they were left for dead

A corpse at 4-6, so "fire Mike and Ted."

Four wins later, they're the NFL's team of danger

Now to Lambeau comes a team that's no stranger.

The Vikings beat Green Bay in Week 2, and all would agree

They were the team to beat...until injury.

That dastardly bug has bitten both teams

But Minnesota got it worse, or so it would seem.

Adrian Peterson's back, but that didn't matter

Last week they faced the Colts, and were splattered.

Meanwhile, the focus in Green Bay is Rodgers' hurting leg

If it doesn't stay healthy, the Packers are in the dregs.

But if it does, a possible MVP

Could drive the Packers deep into January.

They say with Aaron, Green Bay is particularly scary

But the defense isn't as dominant with one-armed Clay Matthews and no Nick Perry.

Can this heavily injured team win it all? Oh, wait, we must say,

Don't talk about playoffs. The focus must be today.

But wait a minute...don't be the grinch!

If eight games go right, this weekend, the Packers will clinch.

Such hope abounds in December. Such thinking is fine,

But as is so often said, one game at a time.

Today's game is enough, the Vikings at home.

The weather's cold as it should be, and it's in Lambeau, not a dome.

The Packers know the challenge. They know they are able.

Permutations abound, but their best bet...make step 5 in running the table.