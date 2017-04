GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers have announced their preseason schedule. All games can be seen on NBC26, your Official Packers Station.

The preseason schedule is as follows:

8/10-8/13 vs. Philadelphia

8/17-8/21 at Washington

8/24-8/27 at Denver

8/31 vs. Los Angeles Rams

In addition to watching these games on NBC26, you can watch Packers Live with Larry McCarren and The Mike McCarthy Show Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the regular season.