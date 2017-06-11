Packers host 7-on-7 high school tournament

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers' youth football program hosted eight Wisconsin high school teams for its ninth annual 7-on-7 tourney Saturday at the Don Hutson Center. After round-robin pool play and a single-elimination tournament, Menomonie was crowned the tourney champ.

Ashwaubenon, Bay Port, Cedar Grove-Belgium, Greendale, Menasha, Menomonie, Monona Grove and Notre Dame each fielded teams of up to 14 players and two coaches. About 100 high school athletes participated, ranging in ages from 15 to 17 years old.

Menomonie topped Menasha 34-28 in an overtime victory. The Mustangs will receive a $4,000 donation for their high school football program from the Packers as tourney winners, and Menasha's football program will get $2,000 as runner-up.

Participants also went through a life skills and character development seminar Saturday morning.

