Packers continue to focus on tackling during training camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Packers run through a team tackling drill almost every day during training camp. A member of the staff rolls a padded donut into open space where it is then demolished by an eager player in green and gold. It's fun to watch but far from a simulation of real game play.

"Tackling donuts is a lot different than tackling a quarterback," linebacker Clay Matthews said.

Green Bay struggled with it's tackling against the Philadelphia Eagles during week one of the preseason. Offensive coordinator Dom Capers counted 16 missed tackles, including three on one play which resulted in the only Eagles touchdown. Matthews had a chance to end the play behind the line of scrimmage but failed to wrap up quarterback Carson Wentz.

"I did that on purpose," Matthews joked. "We work on scramble drills, [Aaron Rodgers] does it all the time and I wanted to let the guys get a look at it."

All jokes aside, Matthews knows the Packers defense will have to be more fundamentally sound once the regular season starts.

"Come week one, I'll make sure I can get quarterbacks down," he said.