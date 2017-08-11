Packers ask to name Ashwaubenon street after Ron Wolf

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Ron Wolf has been instrumental in the success of the Green Bay Packers, and to honor him, the team has asked the Village of Ashwaubenon to name a road in the Titletown District after him.

The Packers have proposed naming a road "Ron Wolf Way."

The Village Plan Commission reviewed the suggestion on Tuesday, and it will be discussed again at a public hearing at the August 22 Village Board meeting.

“We’re excited to have this proposal before the village,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “The road will be appropriately named in honor of Ron Wolf’s tremendous impact on the Packers organization.”

Wolf was the executive vice president and general manager for the Packers for a decade, from 1991-2001. He was instrumental in helping the Packers record seven consecutive winning seasons and six straight playoff appearances.

Wolf made three major transactions that led to the Packers success during his tenure: hiring Mike Holmgren, trading for Brett Favre and signing Reggie White.

The new road that would be named for Wolf is between Brookwood Drive and Blue Ridge Drive.

The street signage cost fits into the existing budget, the Packers said.