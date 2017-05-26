New statue added to Packers Heritage Trail Plaza

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The next time you visit the Packers Heritage Trail Plaza, you'll see a new statue paying tribute to the Packers' Lumberjack Band.

The statue of the Lumberjack Band's drummer was installed Thursday at the corner of Washington and Cherry Streets in downtown Green Bay.

The Lumberjack Band, formed in 1921, performed at home games and pep rallies dressed in hunting caps and flannel shirts.

The sculptor said he hopes fans will enjoy his statue.

"Packers fans are incredible," said sculptor Gary Tillery. "If you consider how much energy there is in this town for their team, it's nice to do something that will be out here stirring people for a long time."

The Lumberjack Band drummer is the sixth statue to go up in the Packers Heritage Trail Plaza.