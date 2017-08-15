GREEN BAY, Wis. - Packers RB Ty Montgomery was not dressed in pads for Tuesday's practice. In the locker room after practice, he said it was a lower-leg, soft tissue injury. Montgomery did not address what tissue specifically the injury involved.

Rookie Jamaal Williams got practice reps with the first team, and each running back was also moved up in Montgomery's absence.

"I think it's very important, especially given what we went through last year," Montgomery said of the rookies' increased responsibilities on Tuesday. "Those guys getting reps, getting comfortable, getting used to everything I think is very helpful."

Montgomery said he "hadn't thought about" playing Saturday.

Rookie safety Josh Jones also left practice after hobbling off the field and having his right ankle attended to by trainers. His ankle was wrapped in ice, and Jones was moved further off the sideline on a cart, where he sat and watched the rest of practice. Jones was not carted off until the final minutes of Tuesday's public practice. The Packers have not released specifics on Jones' injury.

Rookie receiver Deangelo Yancey also missed practice with a groin injury.