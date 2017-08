GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison is being evaluated for a concussion after taking a big hit in the second quarter of the team's preseason game against the Rams.

WR Geronimo Allison is being evaluated for a concussion. #LARvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 1, 2017

Allison will already miss the first game of the regular season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Allison will be eligible to return to the Packers’ active roster on Monday, Sept. 11 following the team’s Sept. 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Allison was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession last September stemming from a traffic stop in Manitowoc County. He reached a plea deal with prosecutors in April, paying $330 to settle the charge after it was amended to a local violation.