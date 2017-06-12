Former Packers RB Eddie Lacy passes second weigh-in with Seattle

Former Packer and new Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy has earned $55,000 after coming in under his 250-pound weight limit, per a clause in his contract.

Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy passed his weigh-in today, per source. Should collect his $55K for being 250 lb or below. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 12, 2017

Weight has been an issue for the former Packer in the past. It was reported he weighed 267 pounds during free agency. Lacy weighed 231 pounds coming out of Alabama in 2013.

Lacy signed a one-year deal with Seattle in the offseason after only playing in five games for the Packers in 2016. Packers Coach Mike McCarthy said last year that Lacy "cannot play at the weight he was at this year."

On May 15, Lacy collected another $55,000 for weighing 253 pounds. For those keeping track at home, that's $110,000 in bonuses for losing just more than 10 pounds. With six more weigh-ins, Lacy could make up to $385,000 additional cash in bonuses.