Former Packers RB Eddie Lacy passes second weigh-in with Seattle

Lacy earns additional $55K

Brian Foley
1:09 PM, Jun 12, 2017
6:21 PM, Jun 12, 2017

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 25: Eddie Lacy #27 of the Green Bay Packers is hit by Kyle Van Noy #53 of the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 25, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 34-27. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Jonathan Daniel
Former Packer and new Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy has earned $55,000 after coming in under his 250-pound weight limit, per a clause in his contract.

Weight has been an issue for the former Packer in the past. It was reported he weighed 267 pounds during free agency. Lacy weighed 231 pounds coming out of Alabama in 2013.

Lacy signed a one-year deal with Seattle in the offseason after only playing in five games for the Packers in 2016. Packers Coach Mike McCarthy said last year that Lacy "cannot play at the weight he was at this year."

On May 15, Lacy collected another $55,000 for weighing 253 pounds. For those keeping track at home, that's $110,000 in bonuses for losing just more than 10 pounds. With six more weigh-ins, Lacy could make up to $385,000 additional cash in bonuses.

