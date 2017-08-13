Donald Driver wraps up "Thank You Fans" Tour with charity softball game

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. - Donald Driver showed up in so many small towns across Wisconsin that people started wondering if it was really him.

That infamous smile always gave it away.

Driver, who was inducted into the Packers' Hall of Fame in July, capped off his month-long "Thank You Fans" tour with his charity softball game at Fox Cities Stadium Sunday.

"It was amazing. I couldn't have never imagined in many years that I could stop at any place throughout the state of Wisconsin and people would just go crazy," Driver said before the game Sunday. "I think sometimes people are surprised that it's really me. But I think once I smile, it kind of gives it away."

The stadium was packed with No. 80 jerseys and Packer fans excited to see Driver in Wisconsin again.

"I mean, I could have retired and walked away and said, 'I'm done,' and never come back to Wisconsin," Driver said. "I want to make sure that I kept ingrained in the state of Wisconsin and not leave. And to this day, I'm going to always be here. This is home for me, and I think the fans now realize that."

The tour, which crisscrossed the Badger State, included stops at the River Food Pantry in Madison, the Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay, Jockey Being Family in Kenosha and Leinenkugel's 150th anniversary party in Chippewa Falls.

"What I wanted to do was just travel the state of Wisconsin. I hear people all the time when I travel that they never get to see a Green Bay Packer. They never get to see us, only on television," Driver said. "So my goal was to travel and get into these small towns, not like Milwaukee and Green Bay and Madison. Those the big cities. You stop in Arcadia where there's only 3,000 people."

Proceeds went to the Donald Driver Foundation, which helps underprivileged children and families in areas like health, education, homelessness and career development.

Driver's foundation mission hits close to home, as he overcame growing up homeless to accomplish titles such as Super Bowl champion, Packers' all-time leading receiver, Dancing with the Stars champ and New York Times Best-Selling Author.