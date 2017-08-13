Brett Goode ready to step back in at long snapper for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Welcoming back their veteran long snapper was a Goode sign for the Packers Sunday.

Green Bay announced it had re-signed Brett Goode Saturday, who now will technically be in competition with rookie Derek Hart. Hart, along with rookie holder/punter Justin Vogel, had a shaky start after Mason Crosby made 5 of 11 field goals at Family Night.

Goode, 32, has been with the Packers for the last eight years but he was not re-signed at the end of last season. The 6-foot-1, 255-pound Arkansas product will now enter his 10th season in the NFL.

But Goode said the news was interesting timing: It came just as his wife was going into labor with their second child on Monday.

“I told my wife it was kind of funny. We didn’t hear anything all spring, she goes into labor and we get a bunch of calls,” Goode said Sunday. “It was eventful, but it kind of made the time fly really quick and it’s been fun. I enjoy getting to stay home with the family and seeing my daughter born.”

But as summer ends, so does Goode's stay-at-home dad gig.

"The time passes as you're working out, and you just have to stay in shape," he said of his offseason, trying to secure a job on an NFL team again. "It's the same thing I went through back in '07 and '08, so you kind of get used to it, especially at this position."