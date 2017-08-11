Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb greet fans at Prevea Get After It LIVE event

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Packers fans got the chance to meet and get autographs from Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb Friday afternoon.

The Packers stars stopped by the UW-Green Bay Kress Events Center for Prevea Get After It LIVE, a health and wellness event.

Both players signed autographs for fans, and Cobb even led a cooking demonstration featuring a recipe from his new cookbook Prevea Gets Cooking with Cobb.

Rodgers and Cobb then answered questions about their own commitment to health and wellness on and off the football field.

"I think having Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb here really talking to the youth about how important it is to stay healthy, you can't find a better spokesman or better platform for that and what they're able to do on the field even more important is what they do off the field and a night like tonight," said Dr. Ashok Rai, President/CEO of Prevea Health.