Nearly 14,000 Compete in 41st Bellin 10k Race

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Allan Kiprono is no stranger to the finish line at the Bellin 10K, the Kenyan native won his fifth Bellin 10K Run on Saturday morning with a time of 29:11.

"I like Bellin," Kiprono said. "A lot of people cheering me on all the way, it gives me energy."

On the women's side, last year's second placer finisher reached the top of the podium this year. Rhode Island native Kaitlin Goodman placed first in 34:35. Like Kiprono, Goodman was fueled by the strong support of the Green Bay community.

"Running in the Midwest, everyone is so friendly and so welcoming," she said. "You really feel that energy and support when you're out on the course."

Wisconsin native Brian Finnel placed fifth overall, the first from the Badger State. Holly Nearman was the first Wisconsin woman to cross the finish line.

89-year-old Veryl Albrecht from Marquette, Mich. became the oldest runner to finish the Bellin 10K in it's 41 year history.