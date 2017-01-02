NBC's Michele Tafoya previews Packers-Lions

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 2:56PM CST expiring January 3 at 8:00AM CST in effect for: Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Wood

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 2:56PM CST expiring January 3 at 8:00AM CST in effect for: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Vilas