NBC's Michele Tafoya previews Packers-Lions

6:50 PM, Jan 1, 2017

NBC's Michele Tafoya previews Packers-Lions

WGBA

NBC's Michele Tafoya previews Packers-Lions

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top