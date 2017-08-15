Milwaukee Bucks release 2017-2018 season schedule

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Bucks released their 2017-2018 season schedule Monday night.

Milwaukee opens the season on the road at the Boston Celtics on Oct. 18, then return to the BMO Harris Bradley Center for a four-game homestand. The Bucks' home opener is against the three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

Reigning NBA Champion Golden State comes to town on Jan. 12, and the Cavs also return on Dec. 19. Two more December matchups include Chicago on Dec. 15 and Dec. 26. The Wizards visit Milwaukee on Jan. 15.

The Bucks will also play four preseason games in early October:

Oct. 2 @ Dallas (American Airlines Center)

Oct. 4 vs. Indiana (BMO Harris Bradley Center)

Oct. 6 @ Chicago (United Center)

Oct. 13 vs. Detroit (BMO Harris Bradley Center)

The Bucks will have 18 nationally televised games, compared with 11 last season. Six will be on ESPN, four on TNT and the final eight on NBA TV.

Milwaukee is celebrating the organization's 50th season. Check out the full season slate on the Bucks' website here.