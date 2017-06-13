Local high school baseball teams prepping for state tourney

APPLETON, Wis. -

Wisconsin high school baseball state tournament action kicks of Tuesday at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton.

Eight teams total are vying for the Division 1 championship, with two local area teams: Green Bay Preble and Kimberly. Preble is back for its second year in a row and third time overall, after losing in the semifinals last year. The Hornets (29-0) are the only undefeated team left in the state after winning the Fox River Classic Conference championship. Kimberly (19-7) is making its fourth straight appearance after tying with Hortonville for the Fox Valley Association championship in the regular season.

Preble plays Tuesday at 1 p.m. against Eau Claire North (18-8) in a Division 1 quarterfinal. After that game is complete, Kimberly plays Waunakee (18-8) in another D1 quarterfinal.

Iola-Scandinavia (17-6) and Laconia (12-11) face off Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Division 3 semifinals. Both the Thunderbirds and Spartans are in the WIAA tournament for the first time.

Later Wednesday, at 6 p.m., Waupun (25-5) fights for a spot in the Division 2 championship game against Mosinee (15-9). After clinching the East Central Conference, the Warrirors advance to the state tourney for the seventh time overall but first time since 2013.

Find the full WIAA schedule and results here.