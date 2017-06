MADISON, Wis. - The Laconia High School Spartans defended its Division 3 softball title in Madison Saturday, shutting out Weyauwega-Fremont 5-0.

The Spartans have now won the championship three seasons in a row. Saturday's victory is also the program's 61st consecutive win.

Local softball teams win Regionals, advance to Sectionals

Spartans pitcher Kayla Schwebke recorded 10 strikeouts in the victory.