Kaukauna Wins Its Second Division 1 Softball Title

MADISON, Wis. - The Kaukauna Galloping Ghosts' wait for a state title is finally over.

The Ghosts completed their streak to the state finals in victory, winning the program's second Division 1 softball state championship with a 3-1 win over Wilmot Saturday night.

The last time Kaukauna made it to the state tournament was 2010 - and the Ghosts won it all then, too.

Kaukauna was led by senior pitcher Haley Hestekin, who as a University of Wisconsin signee, ended her high school career in the same diamond that she will start her collegiate one in Madison.

