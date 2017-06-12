Gamblers begin tryout camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Gamblers kicked off their annual tryout camp Saturday afternoon.

About 170 players are expected, coming from the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Head Coach and General Manager Pat Mikesch said the camp experience for new players is invaluable as the staff narrows down the participants to a 30-man roster.

"We're comfortable with the returners that we have, but to get around the new draft picks and spend some time with them is very important," Mikesch said. "It's great to get the guys back, you know, you can just start to build that camaraderie. It's so important this time of year the guys get comfortable around each other. So it's an exciting time, they're all fresh and ready to be here so it makes it nice."

Mikesch is interested in seeing how one group in particular responds this week through camp.

"I think just watching the goalies, it's such a huge, important part," he said. "So we're spending a little extra time with them. Our goalie coach will be in and have a private session with them as well, so it's just being around them all right now and letting them shine on their own."

The camp runs through Wednesday at the Resch Center and moves to the Cornerstone Community Ice Arena for its all-star games Thursday morning.