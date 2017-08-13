Former GB Southwest basketball star gets suprise scholarship with Badgers
4:31 PM, Aug 13, 2017
Former Green Bay Southwest basketball star Aaron Moesch received the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday from the Wisconsin Badgers.
Upon arriving in Australia for the Badgers outing down under, Moesch was told to read what he thought was part of a social media campaign where guys had to practice their Australian accent. Instead, the former walk-on was tricked into learning some good news.