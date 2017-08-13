Former GB Southwest basketball star gets suprise scholarship with Badgers

Former Green Bay Southwest basketball star Aaron Moesch received the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday from the Wisconsin Badgers.

Upon arriving in Australia for the Badgers outing down under, Moesch was told to read what he thought was part of a social media campaign where guys had to practice their Australian accent. Instead, the former walk-on was tricked into learning some good news.

Now this is how you start an adventure!



(Watch til the end)#BadgersDownUnder 🇳🇿🇦🇺https://t.co/icGZtLycCn — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) August 12, 2017

"Look Mom, I'm on scholarship this season," he said.

A shocked look took over the 22 year old's face as reality sank in. Teammates then cheered and surrounded their teammate.

Moesch joined the Badgers as a walk-on red shirt freshman back in 2013. He was a 1000 point scorer for the GB Southwest Fighting Trojans and averaged 18.4 points per game as a senior.