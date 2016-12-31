Woman's face slashed during assault in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis-- A 28-year-old Manitowoc woman is arrested, after an early morning assault on Saturday.



Manitowoc Police were called around 1:40 a.m. to investigate an assault outside of the Scorpion Bar on the 200 block of N. 8th St.



Police say a chance encounter happened between two 28-year-old Manitowoc woman who were caught in a lover's triangle. One of the woman smashed a beer bottle over the other's forehead. Police believe the woman then used the broken bottle to repeatedly slash the woman's face.



A friend of the suspect ran over and drew attention away from the victim.



The injured woman was treated at a local hospital for multiple severe lacerations to her forehead and face.



The suspect was located a short while later, and was ultimately arrested. She was then booked at the Manitowoc County Jail and held on three felony charges including Mayhem, Injury by Negligent Handling of a Dangerous Weapon, and Aggravated Battery.



The Manitowoc Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 920-686-6551.