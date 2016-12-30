Wisconsin transportation study considers interstate tollways

A new state transportation study finds that installing tollways on Wisconsin interstates could raise billions of dollars, but that substantial upfront investments would be needed and federal approval is uncertain.

Reports say the Department of Transportation study also finds that Gov. Scott Walker's road-funding plan for the next two years puts Wisconsin roads on path to worsen "severely" over the next decade.

Wisconsin lawmakers and Walker commissioned the study last year as part of the 2015-17 state budget. Its findings were released Wednesday.

A day earlier, Transportation Secretary Mark Gottlieb announced his resignation, effective next month, with little explanation.

Walker's office didn't immediately respond to the newspaper's request for comment on the study Wednesday.

Lawmakers are expected to address state transportation funding in the upcoming legislative session.

