Tech Talk: Last Minute Stocking Stuffers

Cloudy
HI: 36°
LO: 27°
HI: 37°
LO: 24°
HI: 38°
LO: 20°
Looking for last minute stocking stuffers? Here are a list for the techy person on your list.
Perfectly portable
With great wireless range, powerful sound,
and voice prompts that make set-up a snap,
the Bose® Soundlink® Mini Bluetooth®
Speaker II packs 21st-century performance
into an easy-carry package. ($199)
New worlds
Comfortable and super lightweight, the
Gear VR 2016 Edition by Samsung
gives users an immersive mind-bending
audiovisual experience with 2D and 3D
360° photos, videos, and games. ($99)*
Snazzy plug-in
Ready for an upgrade? The
knot-resistant sync and
power cords in the Braided
Lightning Cable Tri-Pack
are easy on the eye and last
longer, too. ($19)
Primed for action
With responsive SmartTrack
exercise recognition, the
Fitbit Alta logs credit
for calories crushed,
steps climbed, and miles
conquered. Plus, with
optional wristbands, they
have style to burn. ($129)
Rule the road
With its long battery life and rugged
go-anywhere good looks, LG Tone
Active Bluetooth® Headset is the
grab-and-go companion designed
for the rigors of the road.
($179)
The new Fitbit Blaze Smart
Fitness Watch is a lot of smart
watch in a slim and stylish package:
complete with heart rate tracking,
connected GPS, call, text, and
calendar alerts, sleep tracking, and
more. ($199)*
Palm-sized but packing, the Zagg
Power Amp 6 delivers a tidy 2.4
amp jolt of juice (the fastest delivery
available) to keep everyone on your
list this season on their marks and
ready to go and go. ($45)
Get in deep
The tough yet comfy
Beats EP Headphones
provide fine-tuned
acoustics for incredible
clarity, depth, and
balance. Vertical sliders
provide a custom fit and
battery-free design offers
unlimited barrier-free
playback. ($129)