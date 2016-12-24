Tech Talk: Last Minute Stocking Stuffers

Looking for last minute stocking stuffers? Here are a list for the techy person on your list.

Perfectly portable

With great wireless range, powerful sound,

and voice prompts that make set-up a snap,

the Bose® Soundlink® Mini Bluetooth®

Speaker II packs 21st-century performance

into an easy-carry package. ($199)

New worlds

Comfortable and super lightweight, the

Gear VR 2016 Edition by Samsung

gives users an immersive mind-bending

audiovisual experience with 2D and 3D

360° photos, videos, and games. ($99)*

Snazzy plug-in

Ready for an upgrade? The

knot-resistant sync and

power cords in the Braided

Lightning Cable Tri-Pack

are easy on the eye and last

longer, too. ($19)

Primed for action

With responsive SmartTrack

exercise recognition, the

Fitbit Alta logs credit

for calories crushed,

steps climbed, and miles

conquered. Plus, with

optional wristbands, they

have style to burn. ($129)

Rule the road

With its long battery life and rugged

go-anywhere good looks, LG Tone

Active Bluetooth® Headset is the

grab-and-go companion designed

for the rigors of the road.

($179)

The new Fitbit Blaze Smart

Fitness Watch is a lot of smart

watch in a slim and stylish package:

complete with heart rate tracking,

connected GPS, call, text, and

calendar alerts, sleep tracking, and

more. ($199)*

Palm-sized but packing, the Zagg

Power Amp 6 delivers a tidy 2.4

amp jolt of juice (the fastest delivery

available) to keep everyone on your

list this season on their marks and

ready to go and go. ($45)



Get in deep

The tough yet comfy

Beats EP Headphones

provide fine-tuned

acoustics for incredible

clarity, depth, and

balance. Vertical sliders

provide a custom fit and

battery-free design offers

unlimited barrier-free

playback. ($129)