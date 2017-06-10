Rooftop Yoga taking place in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. -- - Stephanie Matulle will be hosting Rooftop Yoga classes.

These sessions will be taking place on the outdoor roof of the 100 N. Main Street building on Saturday mornings in June.

According to Stephanie Matulle, classes will coordinate with the Oshkosh Farmer's Market.

The classes will be held June 10th, 17th, and 24th all at 9:00 a.m. for one hour.