Ring in the New Year at The Building for Kids' with Noodles Around the World

Families in Northeast Wisconsin can celebrate the New Year at The Building for Kids Children’s Museum with Noodles Around the World.

The event takes place on December 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is sponsored by Noodles & Company, the event will include different noodle dishes every hour including Penne Rosa, Bangkok Curry and Wisconsin Mac & Cheese.

There will be countdowns and ball drops at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., with dance parties and parades around the Building for Kids to ring in the new year.

Noodles Around the World is included with daily admission or membership. The Building for Kids will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

For more information about the Building for Kids, including its programs and events, visit www.buildingforkids.org

APPLETON -