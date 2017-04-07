GREEN BAY - April has been declared Missing Persons Awareness Month by Gov. Walker.

Marsha Loritz has been working for the past four years after her mother, Victoria Prokopovitz, went missing from her Pittsfield home.

This year, she teamed up again with Lamar Advertising and they are launching a Billboard Awareness Campaign. Seven billboards are located in and around Northeast Wisconsin and Milwaukee, featuring 25 missing persons each week.

Loritz will also host a Missing Persons Awareness event with Crime Stoppers on Saturday, April 22nd at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Event information can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/events/259626747821147/