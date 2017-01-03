Medical Monday: Resolve to do the BayCare Clinic Century Bayshore to Lakeshore

Dr. Schmidt is a plastic surgeon with BayCare Clinic. He’s also an avid cyclist. He joined us on Wisconsin Tonight to discuss what the BayCare Clinic Century Bayshore to Lakeshore is.

The BayCare Clinic Century Bayshore to Lakeshore is a non-competitive cycling event – a bike ride – for participants of all ability levels, from serious cyclists to casual riders looking for a fun family event. There will be 20-, 60-, and 100-mile courses. It’s part of the BayCare Clinic Bikes community wellness initiative which promotes bicycling as a healthy, family-friendly and safe activity. The event is sponsored by the BayCare Clinic Foundation.

The BayCare Clinic Century Bayshore to Lakeshore will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

The ride will start and end at BayCare Clinic’s new corporate headquarters at 1035 Kepler Drive in the I-43 Business Park on Green Bay’s far east side. Participants will ride through scenic farmscapes, gently rolling hills and shoreline vistas in parts of Brown, Kewaunee and Door counties. We’re encouraging riders to stop along the way and visit attractions they might not have noticed before.

It’s easy. Go to baycarecentury.com, click on the registration link and follow the instructions. Registration fees are $40 by March 2, $50 after and $60 on ride day. Registered riders will receive some swag that includes a short-sleeved tech shirt, a special post-race mug and, of course, a wristband for access to rest stops and to food and drink during and after the ride. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by a registered rider.

All types of bikes may be ridden. However, make sure your bike is in good working condition.

The BayCare Clinic Bikes community wellness initiative promotes bicycling as a healthy, family-friendly and safe activity. Helmet use when biking is a large part of our advocacy.

The BayCare Clinic Century is open to participants of all ability levels, from serious cyclists and weekend warriors to casual riders looking for a fun, healthy family event.

Bring along things that make sense but don’t bring too much. We suggest bringing a bike pump, spare tubes and a spare tire. A water bottle and snack might come in handy between rest stops. Perhaps a jacket in case of bad weather. We’ll have support vehicles on the courses to help if you should have a problem with your bike or other situation.

For more information, visit baycarecentury.com or email centuryride@baycare.net.

