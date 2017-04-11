2017 Wisconsin Public Service Volunteer Awards

GREEN BAY - The 29th Annual WPS Volunteer Awards Breakfast will take place on Thursday, April 27th at the KI Convention Center, 333 Main Street in Green Bay.

Reservations for the awards breakfast are now open and will be accepted through April 20.

More than 750 people attended last year, celebrating individuals and groups in the community who have made a difference through volunteerism.

The Volunteer Center of Brown County is celebrating its 44th year in the community helping volunteers.

An award recipient and runner-up will be announced that morning in the following eight categories (sponsors are listed before each award):

* United Healthcare – Youth Volunteer Award

* Green Bay Packaging – Volunteer in Education Award

* Georgia-Pacific – Adult Volunteer Award

* Schneider National Foundation – Volunteer Leadership Award

* Morgan Stanley – Heart of Gold Lifetime Achievement Award

* Bellin Health – Small Group Award

* Green Bay Packers – Large Group Award

* Aon – Arts and Culture Volunteer Award

The breakfast buffet will start at 7:30 a.m., and the awards program will begin at 8:00 a.m. and end no later than 9:30 a.m.

Reservations for the WPS Volunteer Awards breakfast can be made and paid at http://www.volunteergb.org/wps-volunteer-awards-registration or by calling the Volunteer Center of Brown County at 920-429-9445.