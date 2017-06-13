Wisconsin Public Service: More homes without power after Monday storms

Another round of severe storms has knocked out power to thousands more Wisconsin Public Service customers Monday.

WPS crews restored power to more than 79,000 customers since noon Sunday.

However, the storms Monday evening knocked out power to an additional 34,600 customers in the Green Bay, Chilton, Antigo and Stevens Point areas.

The Marinette and Menominee, Michigan areas have about 2,600 customers without power.

Crews continue to face extensive damage, including broken power poles, downed trees, trees on power lines and downed power lines, according to WPS.

Crews will be working around the clock into Tuesday to restore power to all customers. Outside crews are also working to restore power in the areas most impacted by the storms, WPS said.

WPS strongly emphasizes that people need to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, and should treat any downed line as energized.

Anyone who comes across a downed power line or damaged electrical equipment should report it to WPS and a local law enforcement agency immediately.

For the latest updates on outages, visit the WPS website here.