Wisconsin legislators introducing bill to add ADA positions statewide

Wisconsin lawmakers are introducing a bill to help alleviate the shortage of assistant district attorneys in the state.
Rep. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) and Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine) are introducing LRB-3392/2, which will add prosecutor positions in the 24 most understaffed counties in the state, according to Rep. Jacque.
The shortage of ADAs has created major case backlogs, according to Rep. Jacque.
"[It] provides inadequate resources to prosecute emerging categories of crime of increasing complexity, such as human trafficking and internet crimes against children, identity theft and fraud schemes," said Rep. Jacque.
Rep. Jacque and Sen. Wanggaard are asking that anyone who would like to co-sponsor the bill contact them by Monday, June 26 at 5 p.m.